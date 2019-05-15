Police release photo of man accused of shooting at Amazon driver on Poplar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have released photos of the man who is accused of shooting at an Amazon driver in Memphis while driving.
According to MPD, the victim told police he was driving his Amazon van south on International Drive toward Poplar Avenue when a white pickup truck pulled out in front of him and cut him off.
The incident happened on May 10 around 3 p.m.
The victim told investigators that pickup truck was swerving back and forth on the road as he tried to go around it. Then when they pulled up to the light at the intersection, the victim said he pulled next to the truck to turn onto Poplar.
That is when police said the driver of the truck “exchanged words” with the victim and pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun. He fired a shot at the van before driving away on Poplar.
The truck involved was described as a white, late 1990s Chevy pickup truck. The suspect is in his late 20s, with brown hair, glasses, and wearing a pink button-down shirt.
