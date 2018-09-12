0 Police release photo of man accused of shooting school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE:

Police issued a warrant for Kortez Collins, 23, for 28 counts of Aggravated Assault.

According to the Memphis Police Twitter account, Collins is responsible for firing the shot that struck the school bus

Investigators have identified the suspect responsible for firing the shot that struck a school bus Monday. A warrant has been issued for 23-yr old Kortez Collins for 28 counts of aggravated assault. https://t.co/g9xj6dmtTh pic.twitter.com/EMvgV7rFPa — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 12, 2018

Original story:

Fairley High School students were escorted on campus by security one day after a shooting involving a school bus with more than 30 students onboard.

On Tuesday, we learned that the 15-year-old who was hurt is out of the hospital.

The owner of Cline Tours told FOX13 surveillance video from the bus showed a dark and light colored car shooting at each other.

The owner said he heard at least two shots and the shooter missed the car and hit the bus.

Parents and people who live near Fairley High School said the senseless shooting involving a school bus makes them nervous about their safety.

Ray Smith knows several students from the school. He believes the situation could have been worse.

“It injured a person and I think that we’ve got to send a message. That you cannot have these guns,” said Smith.

The girl who was hurt in Monday’s shooting is out of the hospital.

A spokesperson with Greendot doesn’t believe the shooter knew the student. Memphis police said she was hit by shattered glass.

The owner of Cline Tours said the driver acted quickly by calling police and pulling over to a safe location.

“You got to think about your mamma, your sister. If you want somebody to do your momma or your sister like that, no well don’t do nobody else like that,” said Johnnie Mae.

FOX13 learned from the owner of Cline Tours that the bus had a camera on it. He turned the video into police.

Cline Tours does emergency and safety procedure training three times a year – something they believe helped.

Residents also had a message for the person responsible.

“Baby, get yourself together. God is watching you,” said Mae.

Memphis police still need your help finding the person who did this. A spokesperson with Greendot says students will be escorted by security the next few days.

