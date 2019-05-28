Police release photo of 'possible suspect' in I-240 shooting, need help identifying him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have released video of a “possible suspect” in a February shooting that happened on I-240.
Two people were injured in the shooting, which happened on I-240 near Getwell Road on February 13. One of the victims was found in a Chevrolet Camaro with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The other was located about 15 feet away from the vehicle.
Police said there were three cars involved in the incident. The victims eventually pulled over near the Getwell exit – and the suspects then opened fire, according to MPD.
Investigators believe the suspected shooters were in a purple Dodge Charger and a maroon four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.
To date, no arrests have been made. MPD released video of a “possible suspect” on May 28.
Police said the suspect could be in either the purple Charger or the maroon sedan. If you recognize the man or have information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
