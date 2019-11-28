0 Police release photos of a person of interest in shooting involving child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police released photos of a man they are calling a person of interest in a recent shooting involving a young child.

Officers arrived on the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night at Castalia Street and E. Person Avenue. MPD found a juvenile that was shot on the scene.

On Thanksgiving day, MPD released the following photos and asked the public for help to identify the man.

On 11/26 at 10:25 p.m., officers responded to a Shooting Call at Castalia St. & E. Person Ave. The juvenile victim is listed as critical.



The male pictured has been developed as a Person of Interest. The male was occupying a silver sedan. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/uEF3lJxvUp — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 28, 2019

The victim's father and the victim went to the Q Mart on the 2100 block of Lamar Avenue on Tuesday night, according to the police report.

The father said the store clerk and an unknown man were arguing inside the business.

As he left the store, the father got in his car and saw a man sitting in the back of a silver car. After he drove away, he noticed he was being tailgated and pulled over to let the car pass.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The car drove past him and he heard one shot. The father didn't know if his son was shot, so he immediately drove to a police station.

Officers found the 9-year-old boy unresponsive in the back of the car.

He was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Sources said he is likely paralyzed.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.