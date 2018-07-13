Police release photos of suspects who robbed and shot man in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have released photos of two suspects who allegedly robbed and shot a man in South Memphis.
The shooting happened July 2 in the 700 block of S. Dudley Street.
When officers found the victim, he told them the men had robbed him and shot him multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators released several photos of the suspects – along with the gray Porsche SUV they used as a getaway car.
