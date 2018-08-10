Police release security footage of man stealing from car

Memphis police took to social media to try and find a man they said stole a car.
The victim told police he saw a man stealing from his vehicles, in his driveway.
Police said money was taken from his vehicle.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
Memphis police took to social media to try and find a man they said stole a car.
The victim told police he saw a man stealing from his vehicles, in his driveway.
Police said money was taken from his vehicle.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}