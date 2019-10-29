  • Police release sketch of suspect accused of stabbing employee outside of mental health facility

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Millington Police Department have new information regarding a suspect who is wanted for stabbing a female victim multiple times. 

    The victim provided enough details to the police for a composite sketch, police say. 

    Police say the suspect is described as male, 30-40 years old, unshaven, 5'9" and thin build. 

    He was wearing a green hooded jacket and is believed to be occupying a newer model white Nissan Altima or Maxina, according to police. 

    The incident happened Oct. 7 at Professional Care Services on Navy Rd in Millington. 

    Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect, his whereabouts, or any other information on this incident, is encouraged to contact the Millington Police Department CID Division at 901-873-5621 or 901-873-5622 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274(CASH).

