Police release sketch of suspect accused of stabbing employee outside of mental health facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Millington Police Department have new information regarding a suspect who is wanted for stabbing a female victim multiple times.
The victim provided enough details to the police for a composite sketch, police say.
Related: Employee stabbed multiple times outside Millington mental health facility, police say
Police say the suspect is described as male, 30-40 years old, unshaven, 5'9" and thin build.
He was wearing a green hooded jacket and is believed to be occupying a newer model white Nissan Altima or Maxina, according to police.
The incident happened Oct. 7 at Professional Care Services on Navy Rd in Millington.
Anyone who may know the identity of this suspect, his whereabouts, or any other information on this incident, is encouraged to contact the Millington Police Department CID Division at 901-873-5621 or 901-873-5622 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274(CASH).
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 16 men arrested during human trafficking sting in Tennessee
- Case against Memphis pastor and his wife who allegedly stole $50k to go before a grand jury
- Petition started to shut down McKamey Manor, haunted house that requires 40-page waiver
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}