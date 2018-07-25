Police release surveillance footage of Verizon robbery

One person is in custody for a Verizon store robbery, however, police are asking for help to find the second suspect.
MPD said the Verizon store on Winchester Road was robbed around 9 p.m. Monday.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene and was located in the 7000 block of Fernbank Lane.
Police said the subjects forced the employees into the back of the store and held them at gunpoint. The subjects got away with cash, cellphones and electronics.
If you have any new information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
