0 Police report details moments before mother fires shots in church parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After FOX13 cameras watched a woman fire shots at another woman on a church parking lot, police reveal the shocking details behind the shooting.

The whole scene played out less than 100 yards away from high-ranking MPD officers, and our FOX13 news crew, who were both at the Whitehaven church for a juvenile justice workshop.

Memphis Police said Freddrica Blair fired two shots in the air on the southeast side of a church parking lot.

Once the shooting was over, officers approached the vehicle, then noticed Blair put the handgun behind the driver's seat.

Blair was then put in police custody, the handgun was recovered from the vehicle shortly after.

Officers spoke with the other woman Blair was shooting at. She told police she was trying to apologize to Blair about a previous encounter.

The discussion quickly grew into an argument. Blair got angry and stated, "Naw, f**** that!" then shot two rounds into the air.

One of the women involved took a toddler and walked away from the scene.

The victim then filled a form stating that she refused to prosecute.

MPD said the suspect did not have a valid handgun carry permit. Blair then filled out a weapon rights waiver form and was transported to Jail East.

“We were here for a community event and we heard a gunshot, got out of the car, and turned around to see what it was. [I] heard another gunshot, then saw a lady with a gun in her hand,” said Lt. Colonel Jeff Tow.

Lt. Colonel Tow did what 28 years of experience taught him to do, spring into action.

“I immediately went over there, pulled her out of the car, got the gun. I think it was a disturbance between two women over child-custody,” he said.

Officers contacted DCS in regards to the suspects child. The child was then released to the suspects mother.

