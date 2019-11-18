Police report reveals cause of FedEx worker's death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a FedEx worker was tragically killed on the job, FOX13 has obtained a police report from the Memphis International Airport which provides details surrounding what happened.
On November 13, Duntate Young's leg got caught by the curtain door of a container, according to the Memphis International Airport Police report.
"Young was dragged by the container for approximately 5 or 6 feet. His chest hit the side of the middle roller, and he was knocked unconscious," the witness said.
He died before he arrived at the hospital.
His family has also hired a prominent law firm to represent them. The Cochran Firm said they will launch their own independent investigation into the incident.
FOX13 is working to learn more details surrounding his death
