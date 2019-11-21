Police report reveals info about deadly officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi father was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, according to District Attorney John Champion.
That father has now been identified as Joel Avery.
Champion told FOX13 a child called 911 early Tuesday morning and said, "my daddy shot my momma."
When police arrived on the scene the man was in the yard with a gun in hand - threatening police, according to the DA. That's when officers shot and killed the man.
Original story: 'My daddy shot my momma': Father killed after officer-involved shooting in Horn Lake, DA says
According to the police report, when officers got to the scene Avery was still in the house with his children and injured wife.
A hostage negotiator made contact with Avery and was able to get the children to safety.
Joel was convinced to come out of the home, but he came outside still armed.
Police commanded Avery to put down his weapon, Avery did not listen and a standoff occurred for some time.
Avery eventually walked to the side of his house and officers rushed in to retrieve the injured wife.
The mother is currently in critical condition at Regional One. The MBI is now investigation the situation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman shot while sitting inside car, police say
- Man says he found scorpion in berries bought at grocery store
- 14-year-old boy faces hate crime charges, accused of advertising 'slave for sale' in Illinois
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}