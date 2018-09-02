  • Police respond to critical accident near Whitehaven

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical accident near Whitehaven.

    Police arrived on the scene at E. Holmes Rd. near Airways around 4:42 Sunday morning.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    One man was found injured on the scene, according to MPD.

    The man hit a tree with his vehicle and was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories