Police respond to critical accident near Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical accident near Whitehaven.
Police arrived on the scene at E. Holmes Rd. near Airways around 4:42 Sunday morning.
One man was found injured on the scene, according to MPD.
The man hit a tree with his vehicle and was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
At 4:42 a.m. officers responded to a critical accident at E. Holmes near Airways Blvd, involving 1 vehicle. The male victim struck a tree and has been transported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 2, 2018
