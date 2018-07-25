  • Police respond to critical hit and run in North Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - Police are on the scene of a critical hit and run in North Memphis.

    MPD told FOX13 the critical crash involved a pedestrian on Jackson Ave. and Decatur.

    The female was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    No vehicle description was given.

     

