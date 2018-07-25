Police respond to critical hit and run in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Police are on the scene of a critical hit and run in North Memphis.
MPD told FOX13 the critical crash involved a pedestrian on Jackson Ave. and Decatur.
The female was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No vehicle description was given.
Officers are on the scene at of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian at Jackson & Decatur. The female pedestrian was xported to ROH in critical condition. No vehicle description was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 25, 2018
