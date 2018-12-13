  • Police respond to deadly crash on Summer Ave.

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a deadly car crash on Summer Ave. Wednesday evening.

    MPD told FOX13 two people were transported from the crash on Summer Ave. and Waring.

    One female was taken to Regional One in critical condition. One man was taken to Baptist in non-critical condition.

    The woman did not survive her injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

     

     

