Police respond to deadly motorcycle accident in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers responded to a deadly motorcycle accident near the airport overnight.
MPD arrived on the scene around 3:30 Saturday morning near East Shelby Drive and Airways.
Investigators told FOX13 two vehicles - one being a motorcycle - was involved in the wreck.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials have not identified the man killed at this time.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 for updates about the situation.
