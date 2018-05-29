Police respond to double shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene on a double shooting in Frayser.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of Wellons Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators found two victims with gunshot wounds on the scene.
Both victims were sent to Regional One in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
