Police respond to fatal hit and run, just south of Downtown

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are on the scene of a fatal hit and run near South Memphis.

    The officers are responding to the scene at B.B. King and Virginia.

    Investigators said the man was dead on the scene.

    MPD said the suspect was last seen occupying a 90's model Cadillac Deville.

