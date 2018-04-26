Police respond to shooting across from Memphis elementary school

Memphis police and Memphis Fire are on the scene of a shooting in the Ridgeway neighborhood.
At 6:17 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting of a 21yo female at 3181 Ridgeway. The victim was transported to ROH in non-critical condition. The suspect may be known to the victim.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 26, 2018
No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
According to Memphis fire, they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Ridgeway Road. One person was shot.
This is across the street from Belle Forest Community School.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you on air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
