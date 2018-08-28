Police responding to possible shooting near Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting near a Memphis library.
According to FOX13’s Scott Madaus, there is a scene in the 3000 block of Poplar Avenue, near the Benjamin Hooks Central Library.
It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting. MPD has yet to confirm someone was shot.
According to Madaus, there is a large police presence, and an ambulance is on the way.
No other information was made available.
