  • Police responding to possible shooting near Memphis library

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are responding to reports of a possible shooting near a Memphis library. 

    According to FOX13’s Scott Madaus, there is a scene in the 3000 block of Poplar Avenue, near the Benjamin Hooks Central Library. 

    It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting. MPD has yet to confirm someone was shot. 

    According to Madaus, there is a large police presence, and an ambulance is on the way.

    No other information was made available. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories