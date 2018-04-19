0 Police: Robber strikes twice within two hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The same man charged with robbing a jogger on the Shelby Farms Greenline last week is also suspected of robbing a corner store at gunpoint.

FOX13 talked to the store owner about how her surveillance footage helped police track down the suspect.

Brandon Bowen, is charged with robbery and attempted robbery. He was arrested Wednesday, more than week after both crimes were reported to police.

Surveillance video shows a masked robber walking into a convenience store, pointing a gun at Brenda Alsaffar, who was behind the counter.

She owns the convenience store on the 700 block of White Station Road.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on, because it was the first time in 11 years that a gun has been pointed to my face,” Alsaffar said.

The store owner hit the panic button under the counter to call police, and then she’s seen in the video picking up her own weapon.

She said she recognized the criminal.

“I hesitated to defend myself because I know his family,” Alsaffar said. “I won’t hesitate again.”

The Shelby Farms Greenline is just a few blocks away from Alsaffar’s store.

According to court records, Bowen robbed someone on the Greenline about an hour before he robbed the convenience store.

“They already had a description, because he attempted to rob someone on the Greenline,” Alsaffar said, describing police, when they came to compare her surveillance footage with the description given by the jogger.

Bowen lives a few block from Alsaffar’s store. The store owner said he and his family are regular customers.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” She said. “I know the whole family.”

She shared more video of the 22-year-old in her store, two hours before she was robbed.

“He came in and asked for a job,” Alsaffar said, explaining that she had no job available.

An hour later, MPD was called to the Greenline, where an elderly man told police he was robbed.

And then one hour after that, Alsaffar called MPD.

“All he did was change hats and put on a surgical mask,” Alsaffar said. “I expected it from a stranger, not someone I knew.”

