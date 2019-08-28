Police search for 73-year-old man who went missing days ago in north Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. - Police are desperately searching for a missing man in north Mississippi.
Homer Myers was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m.
According to Oxford police, family members reported him missing Monday morning.
Relatives said he was last seen inside his home at Twin Gates off County Road 401.
Myers has no known medical conditions. He is described as 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 190 pounds.
Relatives told police Myers has no personal means of transportation.
The Oxford Police Department asks anyone who has seen Homer Myers or has information that could lead to his location to please call 662-232-2400.
