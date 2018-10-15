Police search for car crash suspect leads to school being placed on lockdown

UPDATE:
The lockdown has been lifted.
---
A school has been placed on lockdown after a car crash in Germantown.
They are in pursuit of a suspect in the Riverdale Elementary School area. Police said the suspect is wanted in a nearby car crash.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bodies of 11 infants found in ceiling of funeral home
- Shelby Co. woman arrested after sharing nude photos of boyfriend’s ex on Facebook, police say
- Man rode sister’s pink bike to Midtown before raping, carjacking woman
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Parents will not be permitted to drop off students until the threat has been eliminated.
The school district said, "We appreciate your patience in helping us free up telephone lines at the school and by NOT attempting to checkout students at this time. All of our students who have arrived via bus, walking, or bicycle are being secured in the building and are safe. If you have immediate questions, please call the GMSD district office for further assistance."
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}