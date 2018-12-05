0 Police search for credit card thief in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for the woman who may have struck twice this year, stealing credit cards from unsuspecting victims.

The most recent attack happened a couple weeks ago.

Rita Smith, owner of Quiltsmith’s on Cordova, said the unthinkable happened when she became the victim of thieves.

Smith tells me it happened over the summer when two women came into her store on Dexter Lane.

“The lady that was very pregnant asked if she could use the restroom, I said ‘sure,’” said Smith.

Instead of using the bathroom, the suspect is accused of searching for and stealing something else.

“My purse was shoved as far back under my desk as it could go,” Smith said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Just two weeks ago – in the same Cordova strip mall, there was another incident of stolen cards.

MPD said on November 16, a woman was picking up her child at a daycare center and she also became a victim.

Police said when the woman arrived, she got out of her car and possibly forgot to lock her door. That’s when the suspect stole her purse and credit cards.

A short time later, the woman was seen on surveillance cameras using the cards.

Police think the two cases might be connected.

If you have any information on these cases, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.