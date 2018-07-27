Police search for missing 10-year-old in Frayser, found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: 7:39 P.M. Devontae Cleaves has been found.
Police say a 10-year-old ran away from home after being disciplined in Frayser.
MPD told FOX13 Devontae Cleaves was last seen in the 3200 block of Amsell Circle.
Officers say Devontae is 4'09" and 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a gray shirt and black tennis shoes.
Devontae hasn't been seen since he was disciplined.
Investigators reported him missing around 12:30 Thursday afternoon.
If you have any information on this endangered runaway, please contact MPD.
