Police search for missing 24-year-old that's possibly pregnant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman that's possibly pregnant.
Anna Branch was last seen in the 3900 block of Lacewood Dr. in Hickory Hill around 2:00 Monday afternoon.
Anna has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia and has not been taking her medication.
Police say Anna is possibly pregnant.
She also tends to be violent when off her medication, according to MPD.
Investigators say Anna is 5'5" and 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt.
She was possibly driving a dark brown four-door Dodge Ram with Tennessee tag number U21-15L.
If you've seen Anna Branch, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
