Police search for missing man last seen in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for a missing man that was last seen in Parkway Village.
Danny Morgan, 64, was last seen in the 3400 block of Mendenhall.
MPD told FOX13 he was recently diagnosed with a mental disorder. He left his vehicle with no means of communication.
Police describe Morgan as 6' 3", 250 lbs, with brown eyes. He's wearing a thermal shirt, blue jeans, black belt, with black and brown shoes.
He was driving a 2006 Cadillac SRX, dark brown, with license plate number 6L12J9 with Tennessee.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Danny Morgan, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 904-545-2677.
