  • Police search for missing Olive Branch teen

    Updated:

    Olive Branch, MS - An Olive Branch girl is missing, and police are asking citizens for help.

    16-year-old Breonna Lewis was last seen April 11th near Olive Branch High School around 7:40a.m.

    She was last seen wearing black pants with teal pants, black boots, and a multi-colored sweater.

    Breonna has light brown shoulder length hair, hazel colored eyes, approximately 5’2” in height and approximately 200 pounds in weight.

    Lewis also has a light scar on her cheek and wears glasses.
    If Breonna is seen please contact the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for missing Olive Branch teen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Substitute teacher discusses Trump and race in Mississippi 4th grade classroom

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim found shot to death in Olive Branch street identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen girl home, man in custody after both located in Mexico