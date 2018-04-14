Police search for missing Olive Branch teen

Olive Branch, MS - An Olive Branch girl is missing, and police are asking citizens for help.
16-year-old Breonna Lewis was last seen April 11th near Olive Branch High School around 7:40a.m.
She was last seen wearing black pants with teal pants, black boots, and a multi-colored sweater.
Breonna has light brown shoulder length hair, hazel colored eyes, approximately 5’2” in height and approximately 200 pounds in weight.
Lewis also has a light scar on her cheek and wears glasses.
If Breonna is seen please contact the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-895-4111.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}