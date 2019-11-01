  • Police search for missing teen in Oxford

    Oxford Police are looking for a missing teen.

    14-year-old Christopher Taylor was last seen wearing a blue Columbia rain jacket, jeans, and possibly a baseball cap.

    According to police, he could have been seen in the area of CashSavers around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

    If you know where he is please call Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.

     

