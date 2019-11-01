Police search for missing teen in Oxford

Oxford Police are looking for a missing teen.
14-year-old Christopher Taylor was last seen wearing a blue Columbia rain jacket, jeans, and possibly a baseball cap.
According to police, he could have been seen in the area of CashSavers around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
If you know where he is please call Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.
***Missing Teenager***— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) November 1, 2019
Christopher Taylor (14 years old) was last seen wearing a blue Columbia rain jacket and jeans possibly with a baseball cap on. He could have been in the area of CashSavers an hour ago. If you know of his location call OPD at 662-232-2400. pic.twitter.com/l5sQTCkGMu
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Football players found with rifle, marijuana in dorm room
- John Witherspoon, 'Friday' actor-comedian, dead at age 77, family says
- List of Beale Street bars and restaurants open for Memphis GameDay
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}