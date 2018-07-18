Police search for woman accused of stealing from Collierville Sephora

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville police need your help searching for a woman accused of stealing make-up from Sephora.
Investigators told FOX13 the incident happened July 1 in the 4600 block of Merchants Park Circle.
CPD said she stole about $133 worth of make-up.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Roberts with the Collierville Police Department at 901-457-2554.
