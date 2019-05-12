  • Police searching for 12-year-old boy with Autism, City Watch says

    Updated:

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old boy who has Autism, according to a City Watch. 

    Carson Bensley wandered away from his home in the 6600 block of Windflower Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. 

    Police said he likes to return to a previous address in the Green Acres Mobile Home Community near Whitten and Country Park. 

    “Carson has a fascination with copper and is known to go underneath the mobile homes trying to remove copper,” police said. 

    If you see him, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677. 
     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories