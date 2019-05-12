Police searching for 12-year-old boy with Autism, City Watch says

Memphis police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old boy who has Autism, according to a City Watch.
Carson Bensley wandered away from his home in the 6600 block of Windflower Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said he likes to return to a previous address in the Green Acres Mobile Home Community near Whitten and Country Park.
“Carson has a fascination with copper and is known to go underneath the mobile homes trying to remove copper,” police said.
If you see him, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
