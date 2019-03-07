0 Police searching for 2 men after shots fired at Whitehaven High School coach's truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting a well-known high school coach’s vehicle.

Police said the victim was driving his some home following after-school practice when someone started shooting.

MPD officers are searching for two men believed to be in their early 20s or late teens. One witness said he doesn’t believe that the coach and his son were the intended targets.

Neighbors want to know how a head coach became the victim of a shooting Monday.

“I found like seven shells right there on the side right there,” said one witness who did not want to be identified.

When police arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of East Shelby Drive, the victim explained they were heading home when shots were fired at his truck.

However, the witness told FOX13 the victims may have just been at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I don’t even know who they was shooting at to be honest. He just so happened was in the turning lane and made a left right here and his truck got hit in the midst of it,” the witness said.

According to the victim’s Facebook page and neighbors we spoke to, the victim is the head baseball coach at Whitehaven High School.

He told police he saw someone hiding in a bus at the west corner of Linwood Road and East Shelby Drive but didn’t think anything of it until he heard shots.

“They was shooting back towards that way at a car coming down the street,” the witness said.

One man told police he saw the armed suspects through his window walking through the yard to a tree.

People in the neighborhood are glad no one was seriously hurt because there are a lot of kids who live there.

The shooters shot at the victim’s windshield.

The suspects were seen jumping a fence but may be hard to catch because the victim was not able to get a good description.

