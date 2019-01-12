Police searching for 2 men in connection with carjacking at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are looking for two men in connection with a carjacking at a Memphis gas station.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Valero gas station in the 400 block of Shelby Drive.
The two men arrived in a newer model silver Honda and watched the victim for “several minutes” before one of the men approached him and carjacked him, according to MPD.
Police said the vehicle that was stolen was a blue 2003 Honda Civic with Tennessee tags 7C1-6R2.
The victim’s car has damage to the driver’s side of the bumper and an orange sticker in the lower left corner of the windshield.
According to MPD, both suspects are men driving a possible 2017 or 2018 Honda Civic. The man who carjacked the victim appeared to be in his late 20s, with dark complexion, wearing a dark-colored heavy coat, dark shirt and blue jeans.
Police said both vehicles were last seen driving south on Hodge Street.
Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects or the incident in general is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
