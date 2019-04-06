0 Police searching for 2 men wanted for deadly shooting at West Memphis night club

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis police have obtained arrest warrants for two men wanted in connection with the deadly shooting at a night club early Saturday.

Police are searching for Raheem Stackhouse, 23, and Reginald Smith, 23, after two men were shot and killed and another was injured at the Second Chance Car Care Center.

Investigators still have not released the suspect’s name for the shooting that left a woman dead hours later on Oxford Street.

WMPD has obtained warrants for 2 counts of Homicide 1st degree on Raheem Stackhouse DOB 6/25/1995 and for Reginald Smith DOB 3/2/1996 for the shooting @ 1808 E. Broadway. Contact WMPD at 870-732-7555 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 to provide information. pic.twitter.com/foJ7ERw4Vh — West Memphis Police Department (@westmemphispd) April 6, 2019

According to police, the first shooting happened overnight Saturday at Second Chance Car Care Center on East Broadway Road.

The business is a car care center, but on the front window it reads, “private club for all occasions.”

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man died while at Regional One, according to police.

Police said the third victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shortly after that shooting, officers responded to another shooting at a home on Oxford Street.

One woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call West Memphis police.

