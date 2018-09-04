0 Police searching for 2 persons of interest in drive-by shooting outside Mississippi party venue

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - UPDATE (9/4) Police have released the photos of two persons of interest in a shooting outside a party venue in north Mississippi.

Holly Springs police are asking for assistance in identifying the two people and their vehicle after they were involved in the drive-by shooting Aug. 24.

Two people were injured, and approximately 50 rounds were fired at a large crowd waiting in line, and then the car sped off.

Police said the car is silver and has a black or blue front-left panel and bumper.

Police described one of the people as having a jacket with blue and white racing stripes.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting outside a party venue in northern Mississippi.

The shooting happened outside the Oak Palace in Holly Springs. Police said a large crowd was standing in line waiting to get into a party when a white or silver vehicle drove by and opened fire.

Approximately 50 rounds were fired, and then the car sped off.

50 ROUNDS FIRED: Police say a large crowd was standing in line waiting to get into a party when a white/silver vehicle drove by and opened fire. Two people are in critical condition. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/CFcNh8bhyu — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 24, 2018

Two people were injured with multiple gunshot wounds. They were airlifted to Regional One in Memphis in critical condition.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The owner of Oak Palace told FOX13 he rented the venue to a fraternity brother from Rust College.

The owners says he rented the venue to a frat brother from Rust College. Police say the person used a handgun and shot from the back seat of the car. They do not believe the shooter was a student. The chief told @FOX13Memphis they are confident they will make an arrest soon. pic.twitter.com/9tRo3qG0UM — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 24, 2018

Students from the college have returned to the venue this morning to pick up their damaged cars.

Students from Rust College are coming to Oak Palace this morning to pick up their damaged cars. Last night, their vehicles became part of a crime scene. Police say a man fired 50 rounds into a crowd of 60 students waiting outside. 2 are in critical condition. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/cthnLWRADG — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 24, 2018

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff's office told FOX13 they have leads and are confident someone will soon be in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Holly Springs Police Department at 662-252-2122.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.