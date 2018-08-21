Police searching for 2 suspects after man shot and killed outside Raleigh home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police released the names of the men accused of shooting and killing a man in Memphis Friday.
The shooting happened outside a home in Memphis Friday.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near a home in the 3600 block of Kerwin Street.
According to MPD, the victim – identified as Jeremy Anderson, 31 – was pronounced dead on scene.
On Monday, MPD announced the are searching for Marques Jenkins and Deondre Crowder in connection with the shooting.
Police said Jenkins and Crowder both shot Anderson outside the home, and that it stemmed from a previous incident.
Warrants were issued for both of their arrests, and the men are facing first degree murder charges.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
