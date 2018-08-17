Police searching for 2 suspects in carjacking at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a carjacking outside an apartment complex in Hickory Hill.
MPD said the victim was sitting inside her vehicle – a Mercury Mariner – when two men pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of the car.
The men jumped inside the car parked outside the Germantown Falls Apartments and drove away.
Police later located the vehicle at the Hedgerow Apartments, and a witness saw the men exiting those apartments and walking toward the Taco Bell near Riverdale and Shelby Drive.
The suspects have not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
