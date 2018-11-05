0 Police searching for 3 men accused of shooting 5 people during Halloween party at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for three people who they say shot five people during a Halloween party at a Memphis home, according to police.

The incident happened on Oct. 27 in Hickory Hill. Police were called to a home in the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane.

FOX13 is told it was a high school party, and the party-goers scattered after several rounds of gunfire.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Kevin Arnett is part of the local neighborhood watch.He described the scene that ended with five people injured.

"First I heard three gunshots...then a couple more gunshots... then a mirage of gunshots," he said. "I looked out my door, and I saw kids running everywhere and I went to go find out what's going on."

Arnett told FOX13 it was a high school party.

Police are looking for the suspects. MPD said three men wearing all black fired the shots and ran away from the home.

One victim told police that the three men entered the backyard of the house armed with "long guns" and began shooting.

Two of the victims -- one male and one female -- were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three others suffered non-critical injuries.

The two victims who were in critical are still at Regional One, police said.

Martin Griffin lives in the neighborhood and has young children. She was horrified by Saturday's gunfire and feared the bullets would come flying into her home.

"When I hear multiple gunshots, I just took my kids into the back room and we just sat down and played a game for a few minutes," she said.

Griffin described the neighborhood as one that is typically quiet, but the weekend shooting has her concerned.

"It's hard because it was kids. And something like that should happen at a party like that."

Police released initial descriptions of the suspects in an effort to identify them:

Suspect #1: A male about 5 feet, 17-years-old, wearing white pants and a white shirt

Suspect #2: A male, wearing all black clothing and armed with a rifle

Suspect #3: A male, wearing all black clothing

No arrests have been made as of yet.

If you have any additional information regarding the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.