Police searching for 3 men after THP trooper's vehicle broken into in Fayette County

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. - Police are searching for three men after a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle was broken into in Fayette County.
According to Somerville police, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on March 10.
A man – who was captured on surveillance video – and two others were seen “walking the Bluff Creek subdivision in Somerville, attempting to burglarize vehicles,” police said.
According to a post made on the police department’s Facebook page, the three men were checking for unlocked vehicles.
THP officials confirmed that one state trooper had their vehicle broken into. It is unclear if anything was taken.
Police said the three men were driving a sedan. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 901-465-3205.
