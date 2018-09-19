MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have issued a City Watch for a missing and endangered infant.
The 3-week-old baby was taken by his “non-custodial father,” according to police.
Police said the man took the baby boy from his mother’s home in the 4200 block of Graceland Avenue, at the Peppertree Apartments.
According to MPD, the father fired shots from a revolver at the mother as he was leaving the scene.
Police said the man was last seen on foot in the apartment complex.
The victim is described as black, weighing seven pounds, nine ounces with brown eyes and brown hair.
Police said the baby had a black shirt and diaper.
The suspect – who has not yet been identified – is a 21-year-old black man. MPD said he is 6-foot, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes wearing a red/black hat and black clothes.
If you have any information regarding the suspect or victim’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police.
