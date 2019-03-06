Police searching for 75-year-old who went missing in Memphis neighborhood

Police are searching for a 75-year-old man who went missing after being seen in a Memphis neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Kenneth Holmes was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the 40 block of North Holmes. Officers have been searching in the area since he was reported missing.
Family members told MPD Thompson is diagnosed with dementia and does not have his medication.
Kenneth Thompson is 6’2” and weights around 185 lbs. He has black hair and a mustache.
He was last seen wearing a black and white checkered long sleeve shirt, dark gray jeans, black shoes and a black and blue University of Memphis skull cap.
Anyone with information regarding Kenneth Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call MPD.
