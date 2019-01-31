Police searching for alleged shed burglar, police say

Memphis police are asking for help to find a man they said is a burglar.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Missing 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman left son a voicemail Monday morning, family says
- Shooting victim's car accidentally auctioned off after being impounded as evidence
- Hundreds involved in fights at 3 high school basketball games on same night in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim told police her shed was burglarized, and several items were stolen from inside.
Police did not say where exactly it happened.
The suspect was a black Ford SUV with TN Tags 680ZSK. However, the tag does not match the vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}