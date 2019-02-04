Police searching for Arkansas inmate

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - Deputies are trying to find an inmate who walked away from the jail while he was working.
St. Francis County took to Facebook to alert the public about Brandon Cook.
Cook was being held on Residential Burglary and Theft of Property charged.
He was working outside the jail on trustee status on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Department at 870-633-2611.
