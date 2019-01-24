0 Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man after shooting inside Mid-South Walmart

Police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting at a local Walmart.

Jimmy Franklin Do is wanted by police for allegedly shooting a person in the electronics section of the store.

According to West Memphis police, the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. Thursday at the Walmart on West Service Road off the interstate.

The WM Walmart is running like normal... but a few hours ago police say someone was shot. The victim is expected to be okay, but police do not have the suspect in custody.

Police said Do and the victim “encountered each other in the electronic section of the store.” Do then took out a handgun and fired at least two shots at the victim.

According to WMPD, Do then ran out of the store and drove away in a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim was taken to Regional One where he was treated and released. The assistant chief of police said the victim's wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

Two things to see in this video... first a car was towed from the parking lot.

It was located where police put a person in the back of the police car.



A car was towed from the parking lot.

A car was towed from the parking lot late Thursday morning.

Police issued arrest warrants against Do for charges of first degree battery and aggravated assault.

Do is believed to be from Lake Cormorant, Miss. and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the incident was not random, and that Do knew the victim and may have had a prior conflict.

Neither man involved had any affiliation with Walmart, and police said Walmart customers are not in any risk of danger.

