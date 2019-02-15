Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous' men wanted for robbery, kidnapping in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for two men who are wanted for robbery and kidnapping charges.
Police said Cordell Jones Jr., 18, and another man robbed someone at gunpoint in the area of Redcliff and Spring Valley.
The incident happened on Jan. 27, police said.
Investigators were able to identify one of the suspects responsible as Jones, but Jones remains at large.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mother of missing Bartlett teen girl shares message with Memphis high school students
- Trump to sign spending bill, declare national emergency
- Family of murdered Memphis woman believes serial killer’s drawing proves she was killed by him
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police issued an arrest warrant for Jones for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. He is described as 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.
Jones and the other unidentified suspect should both be considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators.
Police are also searching for a man who has not yet been identified. He was described as 5-foot-9, medium build, medium complexion with a goatee. Investigators said he is in his late 20s or early 30s and is seen in the video wearing a dark hoodie and skull cap.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}