Police searching for clues after overnight double shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for information after a double shooting overnight.
Officers were called to Third Street and Levi Road around 10:40 Sunday night.
The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 two people were taken to Regional One. Their condition is unknown at this time.
We're still working to confirm the gender and condition of the victims at this time.
It's unclear if any arrests have been made.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.
FOX13 is LIVE as officers search for information. LIVE UPDATES on the investigation, now on Good Morning Memphis.
