Police searching for corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Police are searching for a corrections officer who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old teen in Arkansas.
Investigators said Myron Rhodes was an employee with the Arkansas Department of Corrections in Helena-West Helena. Rhodes is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on Saturday.
Officials told FOX13 he has been skipping work since the weekend, and they learned of the accusation on Monday.
Many residents in the area said the incident has been talked about around town. Many of them said this only hurts law enforcement and community trust in the area.
Helena-West Helena police said the incident happened Saturday after deputies were dispatched to Helena Regional Medical Center.
DOC officials said despite Rhodes skipping work, he is still employed by the department. However, no one is sure where he is.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
