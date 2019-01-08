Police searching for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run

Memphis police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run.
Police said the victim, 65-year-old Gerald Pope, was struck at McLemore and Willie Mitchell.
The suspect was driving a green Chevy Tahoe.
Gerald Pope 65, has been positively identified as the pedestrian. Mr. Pope did not survive his injuries. https://t.co/kubgMh4ycy— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 8, 2019
