  • Police searching for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run.

    Police said the victim, 65-year-old Gerald Pope, was struck at McLemore and Willie Mitchell. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The suspect was driving a green Chevy Tahoe.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories