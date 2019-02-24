Police searching for endangered 73-year-old Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a 73-year-old endangered missing woman that was last seen in a Memphis neighborhood.
Dianah Marie Blackmon was last seen leaving her residence on Friday around 11:45 a.m.
She lives in the 6300 block of South Fawn Hollow Circe in southeast Memphis, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13 Dianah is 6'6" and weighs 105 pounds.
If you have seen Dianah, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bartlett teen girl found after disappearing while walking her dogs, family says
- Parents outraged after video shows food covered in mold served to Shelby County students
- Memphis man indicted after kidnapping woman, shooting her boyfriend to death, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}