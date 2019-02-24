  • Police searching for endangered 73-year-old Memphis woman

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a 73-year-old endangered missing woman that was last seen in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Dianah Marie Blackmon was last seen leaving her residence on Friday around 11:45 a.m. 

    She lives in the 6300 block of South Fawn Hollow Circe in southeast Memphis, according to MPD.

    Police told FOX13 Dianah is 6'6" and weighs 105 pounds.

    If you have seen Dianah, please call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

     

