Police searching for endangered, kidnapped Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A CityWatch alert has been issued for a Memphis woman who police believe was kidnapped.
Katerina Catalan has been missing since the early morning hours of April 18. Police said she was at the Econo Lodge Hotel on S. Camilla Street, but she was last seen with a man named Rodney Martin, Jr.
Catalan is considered an "endangered/kidnapped adult," according to MPD.
Police said Martin, Jr. was in 2003 silver, four-door Lexus with TN license plate MG9-281. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Union Avenue around 3:45 a.m.
Katerina Catalan, 35, is a white female with shoulder-length light brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3” and weights 150 lbs. Police said she was wearing blue/white/khaki pajamas, a white t-shirt, and white shoes.
Police did not provide a photo of Rodney Martin. It is believed he has a black handgun.
If you have any information on Catalan or Martin’s whereabouts, call police at 901-545-COPS.
