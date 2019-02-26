0 Police searching for group of adults accused of harassing children in Orange Mound backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis grandmother said a group of young adults was harassing her grandchildren in her Orange Mound backyard on Sunday.

Phyllis Allen said she went outside to see what was going on.

“I just asked them, ‘Was you the guys arguing with my 10-year-old granddaughter?’” Allen said.

She said she saw three men and one woman, all in their early 20s, yelling at the kids.

“He started cursing and telling me what he was going to do to my granddaughter and what he was going to do to me,” Allen said.

She said she later noticed one of the men had a gun.

“Like why are you arguing with some 12-year-old kids?” Allen said she asked the man. “You need a gun for a 12-year-old. Really?”

Allen said she brought her three grandchildren in immediately and called 911. But she said she wasn’t afraid.

“I won’t scare easily,” Allen said. “Because I’ve been around here so long.”

She and her family have lived in the home on Grand Street for almost 60 years.

Allen told FOX13 she has never had a problem on her property.

“You got people like me, I’m going to step up to the plate,” Allen said. “There’s no need for you to think that you can do anything to me, say anything to me, because I’m gonna call the police.”

She said she bought her grandchildren a trampoline and a pool, so they would play in the backyard. She said she just wanted to keep a closer eye on them.

Allen told FOX13 her grandchildren will continue to play out back. She said if this happens again, she is going to take a more aggressive action.

“You better know what you’re doing when you come here,” Allen said. “As far as my house and my family, that’s all I got and I’m gonna protect that.”

Police have yet to find the group responsible.

